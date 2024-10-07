iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,256,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,831 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

