MKT Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 165,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,731. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

