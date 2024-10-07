MKT Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 718,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.