MKT Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,655,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DYNF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

