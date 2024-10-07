Wrapped XDC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $193,148.28 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $193,148.28 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00250898 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 264,810,671 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 264,810,670.69761297. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02929276 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $194,875.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.