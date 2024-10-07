Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,092,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 115,411 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.