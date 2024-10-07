Morgan Stanley Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $68.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. M&G Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 194,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

