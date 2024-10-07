Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. 5,158,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,333,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $643.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.