The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.24. 872,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $141.84 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

