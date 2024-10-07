Raymond James Cuts Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target to $95.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $98.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLKB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $81.37. 42,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $436,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,468.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 5,590 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $436,243.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,468.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock worth $4,483,193. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $54,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 447.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

