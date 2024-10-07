Bank of America Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $18.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

IART stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 255,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,545. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

