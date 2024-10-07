Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $15.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.66. 1,911,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.