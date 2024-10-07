iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,783. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.