Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 425 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 392,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $596.46. 228,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

