Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 449 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,046.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,222. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,010.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

