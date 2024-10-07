Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 104,344 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 318,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 156,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 211,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,918. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

