Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 730,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $190,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,027. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.