Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 88 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

CRWD traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $289.68. The company had a trading volume of 934,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

