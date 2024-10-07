Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.84. The company had a trading volume of 203,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,244. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $296.34 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.14.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

