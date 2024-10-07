Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.88. 3,769,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,386,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,685. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

