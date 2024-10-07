Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

GTO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 46,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,933. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

