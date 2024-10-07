iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.17. 560,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

