Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Report on PRGS

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.