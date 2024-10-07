NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,553. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

