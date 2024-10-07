Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.30. 304,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $185.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.