Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $987.85. 23,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.31. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $993.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

