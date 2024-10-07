Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $879.21. The stock had a trading volume of 764,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Melius Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.