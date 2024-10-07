Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,884,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,045,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $174.00. 409,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,909. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

