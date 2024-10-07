Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LLY traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $902.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,249. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $857.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $900.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $848.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

