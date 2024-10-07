Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,648,000 after acquiring an additional 678,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,950,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,902,000 after buying an additional 1,021,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 768,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

