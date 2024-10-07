Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.58. 253,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,489. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day moving average of $361.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

