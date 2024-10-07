Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.05. 34,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $95.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

