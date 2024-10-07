John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $59.65. 33,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,305. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

