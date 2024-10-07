Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0527 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $19,593.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,812.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00518283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00103618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00029556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00230544 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,425,622 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

