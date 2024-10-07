Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $230.79 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002409 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $230.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

