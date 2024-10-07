Komodo (KMD) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,507,930 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

