Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.38. 2,809,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,261,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,901.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

