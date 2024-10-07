CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $1.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02981162 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $646,933.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

