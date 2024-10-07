Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $87,495.76 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,571,678 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,085 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,571,678 with 31,374,085 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.51712892 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $64,298.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.