IndiGG (INDI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $523.12

IndiGG (INDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $523.12 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

