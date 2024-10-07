Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $379.18 and last traded at $381.50. Approximately 86,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 327,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.68.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,318,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.