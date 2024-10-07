Uquid Coin Trading Down 23.2% This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.03 million and $217,467.47 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

