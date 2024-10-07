CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $138.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CONSOL Energy traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.45. Approximately 57,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 479,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

