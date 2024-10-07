MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 139,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 626,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

