KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 8,851,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,050,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.71.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

