EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday. Approximately 2,961,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session's volume of 4,027,699 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

