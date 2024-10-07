Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 2,571,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,086,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $10,252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 69.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,625,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $858,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.