Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 184,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,040,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 413.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.