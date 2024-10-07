BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 69,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 85,331 shares.The stock last traded at $108.62 and had previously closed at $109.08.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

