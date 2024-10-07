WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

